WWE's "205 Live" Weekly Cruiserweight Show Continues to Post Disappointing Numbers

WWE's weekly cruiserweight show - 205 Live - continues to generate disappointing numbers. Over the past week, it was not even in the top 20 of the most watched shows on the WWE Network trailing such "blockbusters" as a three month old "Ride Along" show and the 1998 Halloween Havoc.





205 Live also significantly trails NXT, even though 205 Live is an extension of Raw the night before as well as the fact that it's live and not taped. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





