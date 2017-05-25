Emma Expected Back Soon; Injury Update on Her Shoulder

  • Emma, who suffered a shoulder injury at the beginning of the European tour earlier this month, continues to rehab her shoulder.

  • While full details on the extent of her injury are unavailable, the injury was far less serious than initially feared and she is actually expected back in action by mid-June, which would have put her out of action just over a month.

  • She's been posting updates on the injury over on her Twitter account

