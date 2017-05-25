Emma Expected Back Soon; Injury Update on Her Shoulder

Sponsored Links

Emma, who suffered a shoulder injury at the beginning of the European tour earlier this month, continues to rehab her shoulder.





While full details on the extent of her injury are unavailable, the injury was far less serious than initially feared and she is actually expected back in action by mid-June, which would have put her out of action just over a month.





She's been posting updates on the injury over on her Twitter account Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more