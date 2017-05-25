Asuka Addresses Passing Goldberg's Undefeated Record, Goldberg Responds

Sponsored Links



NXT Women's Champion Asuka surpassed an iconic wrestling milestone at the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event this past weekend and on Wednesday, the man who held the previous record gave props to the undefeated Superstar.

Asuka reached the 174-0 mark with her win at the WWE Network live special from Allstate Arena over the weekend and wrote about the accomplishment, and the man who she passed, via social media yesterday.

"I respect Goldberg so much," wrote Asuka via Twitter. "He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history. #WWE #WWENXT."

The former WWE Universal Champion would chime in a few hours later, posting the following response to the reigning undefeated NXT Women's Champion.

"The 'streak' is in very good hands," wrote Goldberg in response to Asuka tweet, before closing out with a hashtag that read, "#Congrats."

Following their interaction on social media, WWE.com also wrote a piece on Asuka surpassing Goldberg's legendary 173-0 undefeated streak from his WCW days.

