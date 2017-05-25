Randy Orton Taking WWE Live Event Hiatus, Ric Flair/GMFB Clip, Mojo Rawley

Sponsored Links



- Featured above is the music video for the song "On My Mind" by 3LAU, which includes appearances by NXT Superstar Mojo Rawley and his Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal buddy from WrestleMania 33, New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

- Former WWE Champion Randy Orton is not advertised for any upcoming WWE live events from now until a booking at the June 5th show at First Arena in Elmira, New York. "The Viper" is, however, currently scheduled to be on WWE television through the same period of time.

- WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair appeared as a guest on Good Morning Football earlier this week on the NFL Network. The official Twitter page of the program tweeted the following clip of his appearance from Tuesday morning.