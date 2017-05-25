Randy Orton Taking WWE Live Event Hiatus, Ric Flair/GMFB Clip, Mojo Rawley

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 25, 2017 - 3:09pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Featured above is the music video for the song "On My Mind" by 3LAU, which includes appearances by NXT Superstar Mojo Rawley and his Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal buddy from WrestleMania 33, New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

- Former WWE Champion Randy Orton is not advertised for any upcoming WWE live events from now until a booking at the June 5th show at First Arena in Elmira, New York. "The Viper" is, however, currently scheduled to be on WWE television through the same period of time.

- WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair appeared as a guest on Good Morning Football earlier this week on the NFL Network. The official Twitter page of the program tweeted the following clip of his appearance from Tuesday morning.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.