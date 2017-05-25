The Miz Talks Not Being Liked Backstage In WWE, Coming From Real World

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar The Miz recently spoke with Bleacher Report for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the origins of "The Miz" on MTV's Real World: "The Miz came in as a way to say exactly what I was feeling and not have any repercussions for it because it was a character I was playing. That character became very popular, not only with fans but with castmates."

On how appearing on Real World helped him prepare for a career in pro wrestling: "It got me comfortable in front of the cameras. Whenever I had an interview, it wasn't a nervous situation. That was something I'd done for a long time. It showed me I could play up to the cameras. The camera was my friend."

On not being liked when he first joined WWE back in 2006: "I wasn't liked. I think of WWE as a fraternity. You have the fans involved. You have the WWE Superstars involved. And you have me wanting to be a part of the fraternity and no one accepting me. ...Every ounce of respect I have today, I had to earn. I guess I'm glad for it because it made me the person I am today and I like me."

