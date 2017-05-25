Tye Dillinger On What He's Learned Since Joining WWE, Busy Schedule

WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger recently took part in a Q&A with Muscle & Fitness. Below are some of the highlights.

On what he has learned since joining WWE: "This is my second time signing with WWE and I have been around for six and half years in total. The second time around is much different. We have strength and conditioning coaches and on-site medical staff. WWE has gone to great expense to bring the best fitness experts in, all to ensure the talent's safety, progress, and growth.

"Right now we have a great strength and conditioning coach in Sean Hayes. He's accessible any time. I have messaged him questions about health and nutrition at 2 a.m. and he has responded three minutes later."

"From Sean, I have learned from a wide range of disciplines. He knows how to go about packing on muscle if you want to, or even ease off if you are going too hard. I owe the WWE Performance Center a lot for getting me ready for shows like WrestleMania."

On the busy schedule that a WWE performer faces: "I feel awesome at the moment. In terms of the schedule, that's what you sign up for and I welcome it with open arms. I have dedicated over 15 years of my life to this industry and the right to wrestle for the number one wrestling company in the world. I feel good, I'm excited, and I'm ready."

Check out the complete Tye Dillinger Q&A at MuscleAndFitness.com.




