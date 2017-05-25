Jim Ross On Possibility Of Full-Time WWE Return, Hardy Boys/Impact Issues

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently updated his blog at his official website, JRsBarBQ.com. Below are some of the highlights.

On the possibility of a full-time WWE return: "At this stage of my career, I am much more interested in the quality of my work rather then the frequency of travel of it which translates to; I am not interested in going back on the road every week as I did for so many years. Working on events such as the U.K. special, the occasional NXT booking, etc are right down my alley and are projects that I get to work with new partners and new talents which is always fun. As I mentioned on a recent Ross Report, I love 'coming out of the bullpen' and trying to throw a few strikes whenever WWE deems I'm needed."

On the issues between The Hardy Boys and Impact Wrestling being so public: "Not overly conformable with official contract info, communications, etc being distributed to the pro wrestling media regarding the contract issues involving the Hardy's and Impact Wrestling. Not sure what it proves or if it helps anyone's cause other than keeping this private, business matter lingering in the eyes of the public. Just my two cents but most pro wrestling companies have bigger fish to fry than making a matter such as this click bait."

