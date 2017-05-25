Jinder Mahal Explains How He Motivated The Current WWE Locker Room

Sponsored Links



As noted, Jinder Mahal spoke with several media outlets following his WWE Championship victory over Randy Orton at this month's WWE Backlash pay-per-view in Rosemont, Illinois.

Among the outlets "The Modern Day Maharaja" spoke with was CBS Sports.

During his discussion with CBS Sports, Mahal commented on how he feels he has motivated the current WWE locker room.

"I think this is actually a great thing for wrestling, for the locker room," said Mahal. "To see me go from the bottom of the card, opening match type guy to all the hard work I put in and now I'm at the main event level."

Mahal continued, "It's kind of a motivating feeling to them that it's possible."

