Tetsuya Naito On Wrestling Lesnar & Cena, Bullet Club, NJPW/U.S.

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) star Tetsuya Naito recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" blog for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On interest in wrestling against the likes of Brock Lesnar and John Cena: "Of course, I know of them, but, unfortunately, I have no interest. To me, New Japan is the foremost pro wrestling in the world. Entering the ring here means you are the world's best, so to be a New Japan wrestler speaks for itself."

On how he would compare the Bullet Club to Los Ingobernables de Japon: "Trying to compare us? Both in terms of strength as individuals and as a unit, you can't compare us with them. Bullet Club is way past their prime, whereas we are still growing stronger and developing."

On bringing the NJPW product to the United States market: "New Japan Pro Wrestling, but more specifically, Los Ingobernables de Japon, will show American wrestling fans a truly electric experience in the ring. The matches are going to captivate and excite like no other, good luck trying to blink. Even though the matches coming up will be in America, what we'll show everyone is the exact same thing we show here. So I want everyone in America to make sure their eyes are open and on us when we are in the ring. I want you all to enjoy what Los Ingobernables de Japon are all about."

