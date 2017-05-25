WWE Executive Joins Thurgood Marshall College Fund Board Of Directors

On Wednesday, WWE announced via their Community.WWE.com website that The Thurgood Marshall College Fund has appointed Tandy O'Donoghue as the new Executive Vice President Of Corporate Strategy & Analytics.

Below is the official press release, which details WWE's hiring of Tandy O'Donoghue to the position.

WWE’s Tandy O’Donoghue joins TMCF Board of Directors

Washington, D.C. — The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) appointed WWE Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Analytics Tandy O’Donoghue to its board of directors, announced TMCF Board Chairman and Gallup President Jim Clifton,.

“I am incredibly proud to join an organization that is dedicated to preparing the next generation of leaders to thrive in an increasingly competitive economy,” O’Donoghue said. “TMCF’s mission aligns closely with WWE’s commitment to the community, and my goal is to leverage my professional background, along with WWE’s global media platforms, to support current and future students at TMCF’s member-schools.”

O’Donoghue is responsible for strategic growth initiatives at WWE, including its global content distribution and monetization efforts. In addition, she manages WWE’s venture investing as well as its advanced data analytics function, which combines cutting-edge “big data” practices with actionable insights to drive WWE’s lines of business.

Joining WWE in 2010, O’Donoghue previously served as WWE’s Senior Vice President, Affiliate Relations & Business Development, where she was responsible for the day-to-day management of WWE’s pay-per-view business as well as the development and launch of WWE Network.

“I appreciate the diversity of experience of our TMCF Board members,” Clifton said. “Additions of talented people like Tandy O’Donoghue enrich this board and our commitment of helping TMCF be the very best in service to our 47 publicly supported HBCUs.”

O’Donoghue earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University, and is a magna cum laude graduate of Tulane University Law School with a certificate of specialization in Sports Law.

“TMCF prides itself on being the premier organization for finding the best talent from our nation’s HBCUs to move into the workforce. We also find the very best corporate executives, like Tandy O’Donoghue, to serve on our Board of Directors,” TMCF President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr. said. “The wealth of knowledge and corporate experience that O’Donoghue brings from her years at WWE is invaluable, and I am delighted she has joined the TMCF family.”