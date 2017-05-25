Chris Jericho Claims it Will Be a "Long Time" Before He's Back with WWE

Sponsored Links



-- Chris Jericho recently spoke with the The Washington Post about his band Fozzy and in it, he was asked about a WWE return to which he said:

"It’ll be a long time before I go back. If I ever do go back, if I never go back, it’s fine. If I never wrestle another match, it wouldn’t bother me."

-- Jericho has actually made statements like this in the past as he attempts to keep any potential a return a secret, and he's already scheduled for two live events in Japan at the end of June. However, that in itself doesn't confirm that he will be returning to TV, though the strong expectation is that he will be back sooner or later.