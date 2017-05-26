Details on Why WWE is Booking So Many Multiple Person Matches

Sponsored Links

WWE's current booking is said to be "slow", which is why the company has been having so many multiple person matches on Raw and Smackdown.





The expectation is that things will pick up quickly in July and August heading into SummerSlam and the company knows where they want to be for that event . However, due to the lack of current ideas, they are using multiple person matches as sort of a time filler. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





