Notes on Paige/Alberto Wedding, SummerSlam Ticket Sales, Xavier Woods

WWE SummerSlam on 8/20 in Brooklyn, NY was expected to be an immediate sellout but apparently is currently not yet sold out. The main reason for this is believed to be the rise in ticket prices as all the remaining seats are priced $800 and up.
Alberto El Patron and Paige are now slated to be married in late July, though as we have seen multiple times, the date seems to keep changing.
Xavier Woods' wife gave birth this past week to a baby boy.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.