Notes on Paige/Alberto Wedding, SummerSlam Ticket Sales, Xavier Woods

WWE SummerSlam on 8/20 in Brooklyn, NY was expected to be an immediate sellout but apparently is currently not yet sold out. The main reason for this is believed to be the rise in ticket prices as all the remaining seats are priced $800 and up.





Alberto El Patron and Paige are now slated to be married in late July, though as we have seen multiple times, the date seems to keep changing.





Xavier Woods' wife gave birth this past week to a baby boy. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





