Tomasso Ciampa Aggravates Injury; Expected to Miss Significant Action

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 26, 2017 - 4:44am
Posted In:
-- In a followup to our post here, Tommasso Ciampa ended up aggravating his ankle injury at Sunday's NXT TakeOver event and will now reportedly be out of action for a while.

-- After initially injuring his ankle at a live event on Saturday, the initial diagnosis was that he avoided a major issue and would be able to wrestle at NXT TakeOver the day after. While he did wrestle, reports indicate that he was far from 100% and only got in the ring due to the critical post-match angle that needed to happen. Unfortunately, during the course of the match, he made the injury worse.

-- According to pwinsider.com, Ciampa is headed to Birmingham, AL to get a full diagnosis and will begin treatment there as well.




