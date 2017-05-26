WWE NXT Taping Results (Spoilers) - To Air 5/31, 6/7, 6/14 and 6/21

Sponsored Links



Dark matches --

- Jeet Rama defeated Chris Silvio

The crowd loved Rama. He won in a quick match.

- Tyler Bate defeated Steve Cutler

Bate connected with the Tyler Driver '97 to end this one.

- TakeOver video packages were shown.

NXT TV taping spoilers --

- Tommaso Ciampa opens the show on crutches for a promo. He called out Johnny Gargano, who isn't here tonight. Ciampa cut a long, passionate promo about how he knew he was injured going into TakeOver and he knew Gargano would have replaced him, so if he was going away then Gargano was too.

He blamed the people because he did it for them. He made sure to say TakeOver: Chicago was his moment. He finished by saying that when he returns he will be the most dangerous son of a bitch we've ever seen and he is professional wrestling whether we like it or not.

- WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch

They had a hard-hitting match. The crowd was behind Dunne, though they bit on all of Burch's near fall attempts. Dunne hit his finish to win in a good match. He talked down Tyler Bate as "some boy" who had been holding a title that belonged to him.

- Cezar Bononi defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

A roll-up pinned Almas, who was again telling his partied out story as Thea Trinidad was ringside for the match.

- Heavy Machinery defeated an enhancement wrestler & Lars Sullivan (the former Dylan Miley)

The enhancement wrestler had "Andrews" on his trunks. Machinery pinned the smaller Andrews, then Sullivan blamed him for the loss and destroyed him.

- Peyton Royce (w/ Billie Kay) defeated Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan is Crazy Mary Dobson's new NXT name.

- Hideo Itami and Oney Lorcan went to a no contest

These two had a hard-hitting match that didn't have a finish. Itami hit three Go to Sleeps and was going for a fourth when Kassius Ohno made the save and shoved him down. The crowd was booing Itami a lot by the end.

- Killian Dain (w/ SAnitY) defeated No Way Jose

Dain had new music and won with the One Winged Angel.

- Roderick Strong was out for a promo about his life. Bobby Roode interrupted him and was fake crying with a handkerchief. He ran down Strong in every way on the mic and left.

- Drew McIntyre defeated enhancement talent Rob Ryzin

McIntyre won fast with a Claymore Kick.

- Ember Moon defeated Peyton Royce (w/ Billie Kay)

This was a very good match. Royce looked good in defeat and hit some new offense, including a Widow's Peak. Moon fought off double team attempts and finally hit The Eclipse to win it.

- NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated two enhancement talents

Paul Ellering cut a promo after the match about how Heavy Machinery won't even be a footnote in their next chapter. Heavy Machinery came out to confront them, with the AOP backing down.

- Velveteen Dream defeated Raul Mendoza

Mendoza participated in the Cruiserweight Classic last year. Velveteen Dream won with his flying elbow drop.

- NXT Women's Champion Asuka went to a no contest with Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot in a triple threat elimination match

There was action all over the place in this match. Riot connected with a double dropkick to the outside on both of her opponents. Cross later eliminated Riot with a swinging neckbreaker. The crowd woke up big time when it was Asuka against Cross. They brawled to the outside and the referee ruled it a no contest.

They were shown on the screen fighting out back before going around to the other side of the venue, where they fell through a production table.

- Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe defeated The Ealy Brothers

Young got the pin.

- Sonya Deville defeated Rachael Evers

Deville submitted Evers with a guillotine.

- Aleister Black defeated Kassius Ohno

They had an excellent match, doing everything that you could imagine from them. The crowd didn't want to pick a side. Black hit the Black Mass to end it before they embraced after the match.

Credit: wrestlingobserver.com