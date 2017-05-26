Notes on WWE Naming Their Women's Tournament After Mae Young

Sponsored Links

WWE's naming of its upcoming women's tournament as the Mae Young Classic clearly shows that the promotion has moved on from hyping The Fabulous Moolah as the all-time greatest and instead are giving that honor to Young.





It is unclear exactly what the reason is for WWE to move Young into this "Babe Ruth of Women's Wrestling" role in their own history, because Moolah dominated the women's scene for many years and had a stranglehold on the title as well. She was also close with Vince McMahon's father, whereas Stephanie McMahon was said to be close to Mae, which could ultimately be the reason. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





