More on Why WWE Has Interest in "Broken" Hardys Trademark & Gimmick

Sponsored Links

As noted before, according to Anthem's Ed Nordholm, WWE has reportedly not taken him up on his offer to negotiate on the "broken" trademarks, but as per reports, WWE is still very much interested in transitioning the Hardys to that gimmick.





The fact that the Hardys are currently embroiled in litigation with Anthem over the trademarks is a clear indication that WWE wants to use the gimmick because if WWE nixed the idea, there would be no point for Matt to be battling Anthem in the first place.





It is said to be a common belief internally within WWE that the gimmick can be a "merchandise goldmine" which is likely the main reason they want it. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more