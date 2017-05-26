Gunner Teases Potential NXT Debut: "Time To TakeOver"

Sponsored Links



Former Impact Wrestling star Gunner took to social media on Friday to announce his intentions to make a big comeback.

Gunner left Impact Wrestling after a stint with the promotion that included him capturing the TNA Television Championship back in June of 2015.

"Hard work pays off," wrote Gunner via his official Twitter page this morning. "I almost hung it up. I'm glad I didn't. World.....here I come. Time to TakeOver!"

It was reported last month via WrestlingInc.com that pending WWE physical test results, Gunner is expected to turn up in NXT in the near future.