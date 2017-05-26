The Rock Responds To Negative 'Baywatch' Reviews

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Champion Dwanye "The Rock" Johnson's latest film Baywatch has been panned by critics. The film has a low 19/100 rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, with one critic writing that the film leaves it's star actors "flailing in the shallows." The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is higher, with fans scoring it 71/100.

The Rock responded to the largely negative reviews on Twitter today, saying that unlike the professional critics -- fans love the film.



Oh boy, critics had their venom & knives ready . Fans LOVE the movie. Huge positive scores. Big disconnect w/ critics & people. #Baywatch= https://t.co/K0AQPf6F0S — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

@Colm17OB Amen brotha. What a job they have huh? Just not in my DNA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

@Toadsanime Whoa I never attack anyone. Not my style. Truth is there's a disconnect.. which means it's a great opportunity for dialogue to get better — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

Fans across the country havin' a BLAST & LOVING #Batwatch. Veryyy happy audience = best part of my job.

(B+ CinemaScore ) pic.twitter.com/iTFV2NdutR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

Baywatch was released on May 25th and was directed by Seth Gordon, who previously directed Horrible Bosses.