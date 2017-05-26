The Rock Responds To Negative 'Baywatch' Reviews[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Former WWE Champion Dwanye "The Rock" Johnson's latest film Baywatch has been panned by critics. The film has a low 19/100 rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, with one critic writing that the film leaves it's star actors "flailing in the shallows." The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is higher, with fans scoring it 71/100.
The Rock responded to the largely negative reviews on Twitter today, saying that unlike the professional critics -- fans love the film.
Baywatch was released on May 25th and was directed by Seth Gordon, who previously directed Horrible Bosses.