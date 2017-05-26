WWE News: Raw/Smackdown Ratings, Brie Bella Wants to Wrestle Again, more

-- With Raw and Smackdown taking hits going head-to-head with the NBA playoffs, the next two weeks both shows will be clear of any NBA competition so in theory, the expectation is that ratings/viewership should rise.

-- Asuka will be replacing Mickie James at live events in Japan on 6/30 and 7/1. Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami will also be competing at these events but Shinsuke Nakamura will not be there as these are Raw branded events and of course, he's on Smackdown.

-- Brie Bella recently went on record to state that she is interested in coming out of retirement and wrestling again for WWE.




