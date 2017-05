Sponsored Links

WWE still has not offered any contracts to former ROH wrestlers, reportedly due to the fact that they do want any legal issues related to tampering.





In regards to Adam Cole, he has finished up in ROH and is also not taking any indie bookings so the feeling is that he will end up in WWE soon being pushed as a major star on NXT.





To make matters more interesting, Impact is also making a pitch to have him join as they are looking for hot new talent. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





