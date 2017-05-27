The LAWcast Ep. 9 - WWF King of the Ring 1996 and the Growing Pains of A New Era

Sponsored Links

Hello, cats and kittens, and welcome to another episode of the Lawcast! This week, we're delving deep into WWF King of the Ring 1996, also known as that show where Steve Austin cuts the promo that would launch a million t-shirts. But more than that, this show is a collision of two eras, as the Attitude Era tries to claw it's way out of the tired, drabness of mid 90s WWE. We talk about the rise of Steve Austin, the influence of the Kliq, and one of the wonkiest main events we've watched yet! Come for the insight, stay for the jokes about Ahmed Johnson's inability to dress himself.



