Impact Wrestling Viewership (5/25): Number Rises By 12% This Week

The Thursday, May 25th episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 305,000 viewers, up 12 percent from last week's show, which averaged 272,000 viewers.

This week's edition of Impact Wrestling featured a triple-threat number one contender match which saw Ethan Carter III (EC3) emerge victorious over James Storm and Magnus, earning the right to challenge Bobby Lashley for the World Championship.

Impact Wrestling finished at number 127 on this week's Cable Top 150 list.




