Hardys Stance on Trademark Battle; Another Reason WWE Isn't Negotiating w/ Anthem

Another major reason WWE is not taking Anthem up on their offer of negotiating for the "Broken" trademarks is because if they began working out a deal to acquire the rights, they would by default automatically acknowledge that Anthem owns the gimmick.
The Hardys main argument in the legal battle is that they feel their agreements were repeatedly violated and as such, they feel that the contract won't hold up in court.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.