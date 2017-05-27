Hardys Stance on Trademark Battle; Another Reason WWE Isn't Negotiating w/ Anthem

Sponsored Links

Another major reason WWE is not taking Anthem up on their offer of negotiating for the "Broken" trademarks is because if they began working out a deal to acquire the rights, they would by default automatically acknowledge that Anthem owns the gimmick.





The Hardys main argument in the legal battle is that they feel their agreements were repeatedly violated and as such, they feel that the contract won't hold up in court. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





