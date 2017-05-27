WWE Interested in ITV Contracted Performer for Women's Tournament in July

One interesting name who has been asked to participate in the upcoming women's tournament is Viper. Reason being that she was on the "World of Sport" tapings and up until now, WWE had no interest in signing any of those wrestlers due to their existing ITV contracts.
It's unclear if Viper's sitation is different or if WWE is proceeding with the idea that the contracts are not valid because ITV has nothing going on or if this is a sign that the entire project is dead.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
