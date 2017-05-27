WWE Issues Statement Regarding 2 Year Old Killed Due To "Wrestling Moves"

Sponsored Links



WWE issued a statement to FOX 2 Now regarding the couple that was arrested following the tragic death of their two-year-old child, which is being labeled a wrestling story due to the claim that "wrestling moves," including a "Batista bomb" resulted in the passing of the toddler.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic death and hope that the guilty parties are brought to justice," WWE stated. "There is no excuse or justification for the brutal and ultimately fatal beating of a 2-year-old child by a grown man. This is a clear case of criminal intent and a lack of parental supervision."

