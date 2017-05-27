WWE Issues Statement Regarding 2 Year Old Killed Due To "Wrestling Moves"

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 27, 2017 - 1:33pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE issued a statement to FOX 2 Now regarding the couple that was arrested following the tragic death of their two-year-old child, which is being labeled a wrestling story due to the claim that "wrestling moves," including a "Batista bomb" resulted in the passing of the toddler.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic death and hope that the guilty parties are brought to justice," WWE stated. "There is no excuse or justification for the brutal and ultimately fatal beating of a 2-year-old child by a grown man. This is a clear case of criminal intent and a lack of parental supervision."

For more on this story, check out the video below or visit FOX2Now.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.