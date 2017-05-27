WWE Looking for Strong Women's Commentating Presence for Their Tournament in July

Sponsored Links

While Jim Ross is confirmed for the lead announcer role for the women's tournament shows to be taped in mid-July, the backstage rumor is that WWE is looking for a strong female presence as well, according to the Wresting Observer Newsletter .





. As per the Observer, Lita is one name rumored to be joining Ross in the commentating booth, but we've also heard that other names like Renee Young and Mickie James, are also being tossed around.





