Notes on WWE's Changing Plans, Orton vs. Mahal on Smackdown Live

  • On May 22, WWE announced a special Smackdown in New Orleans on 6/13 which would feature three Backlash rematches, including Jinder Mahal defending against Randy Orton.

  • However, the next day, Mahal vs. Orton was officially announced for 6/18 Money in the Bank PPV so that means that plans were changed in one day. The Mahal/Orton match is still expected to go down at Smackdown, but it's possible it may now be a dark match.

