Jim Ross On Rock Returning To WWE For Another Match, Strowman/Lesnar

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took part in a Q&A session with The A.V. Club. Below are some of the highlights.

On if he feels Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will ever return to WWE for one final match: "If he runs for President, he may come back for one more match to reconnect with that audience."

On the WWE "dream match" he would most like to see happen: "I'm a different cat though, man. I'd like to see Braun Strowman - in a big build-up - against [Brock] Lesnar. I think that'd be a nice car crash."

Check out the complete JR Q&A session via the video embedded above, or at YouTube.com.