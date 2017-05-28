Jim Ross On Rock Returning To WWE For Another Match, Strowman/Lesnar

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 28, 2017 - 12:56am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took part in a Q&A session with The A.V. Club. Below are some of the highlights.

On if he feels Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will ever return to WWE for one final match: "If he runs for President, he may come back for one more match to reconnect with that audience."

On the WWE "dream match" he would most like to see happen: "I'm a different cat though, man. I'd like to see Braun Strowman - in a big build-up - against [Brock] Lesnar. I think that'd be a nice car crash."

Check out the complete JR Q&A session via the video embedded above, or at YouTube.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.