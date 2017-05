Sponsored Links



.@PrideOfMexico is so excited for #IMPACTIndia on May 30th and May 31st! Plus, fans anticipation is at a fever pitch! #IMPACTIndia @SonySix pic.twitter.com/5tTXUY0uQM — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2017

On Saturday afternoon, TNA held a set of Impact Wrestling television tapings in India.

Featured below, courtesy of the official Twitter and Instagram pages of our friends at WrestlingInc.com are photos of the TNA tapings from Saturday, which took place live from the Reliance MediaWorks Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai, India.

Photo from today's Impact Wrestling tapings at Reliance MediaWorks Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai. Thanks to Himanshu D pic.twitter.com/Ekua25o8Bm — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 27, 2017

Another pic from today's Impact Wrestling tapings at Reliance MediaWorks Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai. Thanks to Himanshu D pic.twitter.com/9qjt63guvL — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 27, 2017

Photo from today's Impact Wrestling tapings at Reliance MediaWorks Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai. Thanks to Himanshu D A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on May 27, 2017 at 11:34am PDT