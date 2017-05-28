Rockstar Spud Talks Impact Wrestling Locker Room Morale, Future Goals

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling star Rockstar Spud was recently interviewed by Steel Chair Wrestling Magazine on a number of topics related to his career.

Below are some of the highlights from the interview, which you can watch in full via the YouTube video player embedded above.

On advice he would offer to new professional wrestlers: "There's a lot of people that would like to do a lot of things in their life, but they'd rather sit on their Twitter machine or sit on the internet and moan about other people doing it. I respect anybody that gets off their ass and tries training, [and] sees how difficult this job is. It's a real blessing if you can make any money in this, just don't put so much pressure on yourself, because there is no pressure, and you're usually in competition with your own needs and expectations and what you think you should be. Put the hard work in, and the sky's the limit."

On the morale among the wrestlers in the locker room at Impact Wrestling and being an asset to the promotion: "It's above my pay grade, [Laughs] if ya know what I mean, not to worry too much. That sort of stuff is out of my hands, here's what in my hands, 'Here's what you're doing today, go out there and knock it out of the park, and show the world that you're one of the best that this country's ever produced.' That's what I do every time. There isn't one performer on our television show that's done the stuff I've done and consistently made it work, and there's not one person that will consistently make it work. That's why I'm an asset."

On his future goals in the wrestling business: "Yeah, I want to be World Champion, everyone's like 'What? You?' Yeah, I want to be World Champion and I've always said that and I could be and I know I can be. Put in the position, I will be, because I will get myself so connected with the audience that I'll either get them to hate me if I was the World Champion or I'll get them to love me if I was the World Champion. I have the focus to be the World Champion, but it's about getting into that spot."