Cameron On Finding Out About Her WWE Release, Months Leading Up To It

Former WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Cameron (Ariane Andrew) spoke out via her official YouTube channel on Saturday afternoon, fielding questions from fans on a number of topics. Below are some of the highlights of what she spoke about.

On the months that led up to her release from WWE: "For the people who don't know, I wasn't happy with my position in WWE. I was coming to 'TVs' and I just wasn't doing anything. I know that I didn't have the best in-ring skills, because I was brought up early. I'm really honest about that, I can keep it one-thousand percent. I wanted to go back down to NXT. I'm like 'I know this may mean I might lose my spot. I know this may get me fired,' but I rather walk away knowing that I did everything I possibly can, than nothing at all and I walk away with regret."

On how she found out she was being released from the company: "I get this 'ding' [on my phone] and Mark [Carrano, WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations] says 'Can you call me?' And I just knew, so I called him and he told me. It was shocking, but at the same time, that's just where we were. I'd given my all and things just weren't progress, so, it hit me, and I thanked him for my time. This is one experience I'm never ever going to forget, unfortunately, it's not a fairy tale ending."

