Justin Roberts On JBL/Mauro Ranallo Incident, Biggest Thrill Of WWE Career

Sponsored Links



Former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts recently appeared as a guest on Ring Rust Radio. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the reason why he felt now was the right time to write his new book, "Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass Through My WWE Journey": "I thought it made for a cool story many years ago while I was actually with the company. I thought because I was a huge WWE fan and a wrestling fan in general for so many years and then I made it to WWE, I was able to work with a lot of the guys a group watching, and I just thought it made for a cool story. The idea came while I was actually still there. I pitched it to WWE magazine and they weren't interested in my story so it was still in the back of my mind and I thought it was a cool story and I'd like to share it. I started working on it while I was there and I had a good amount down and then once I wasn't with the company anymore it just made it easier to go back in and speak more freely and talk about anything I wanted to talk about in the story. So, once it came together and it felt like it was where it needed to be, that's when I released it."

On his thoughts regarding the much-talked-about alleged incident between JBL and Mauro Ranallo behind-the-scenes in WWE: "A lot of people asked me about it and I said I don't know Mauro. I don't know him at all and we never once talked. I don't know his situation. All I know is the experiences that I've had which I clearly stated were in 2003 when that was happening with JBL. Case in point, after the incident with Joey Styles when he stood up to him and punched him, he basically disappeared shortly after that. When he came back, he was a much different person. That stuff wasn't going on and the locker room had changed completely. So, when he came back it was a different world with different guys and a different mentality. The guys who were around in the early 2000s knew what happened and later on I don't know what happened with Mauro. So I can't say anything about that, but I did say when people asked me if he should be fired and I would say no. It's not just something with JBL; it's a mentality in the company. They like to ride people and I don't know if that had anything to do with Mauro because again, I don't know anything about his situation for sure, just the accusations that we have heard that are going around."

On what he considers to be the biggest thrill of his WWE career: "I think maybe some of those announcements that have become memorable to a lot of people. I hear from a lot of people about the John Cena introduction, the Undertaker introduction and the Jeff Hardy introduction. Some of those introductions that became part of the entrance and those guys didn't need me by any means. They are big stars on their own, but just that my voice was able to contribute in a small way to their introduction and to leave a mark on people the same way Howard Finkel had on older fans. The people that grew up hearing my introductions for those guys that they were watching, things like that are pretty cool."

Check out the complete Justin Roberts interview at BlogTalkRadio.com.