Rap Group Releases Track Dedicated To Former WWE Star, Rock/Baywatch

- WWE posted the above video via their official YouTube channel this weekend, which features a preview of the new "Baywatch" film, which stars former longtime top WWE Superstar and reigning Hollywood A-lister, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

- Hip-hop group Migos, best known for their number one single, "Bad & Boujee," released a new track via their official SoundCloud page this weekend that pays homage to former WWE "Attitude Era" Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland). The track, which is called, "To Hotty," can be heard in full below.




