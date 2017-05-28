Road Warrior Animal Gives Thoughts On Dudleyz, Favorite Tag-Teams To Watch

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Road Warrior Animal recently spoke with the folks at Hannibal TV for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On what he thinks about fellow legendary wrestling tag-team The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley): "Let me sum this up. I got nothing against D-Von or Bubba, D-Von is a great guy. Love him. They were good back in ECW in their early years. I'm gonna say this. But here's the bottom line, you can say you're the greatest cause you won the WWE championship so many times, all the TNA championships, but come in my shoes where you've won 14 different world championships. I'm talking Australia, Mexico, six different Japanese company belts, AWA, NWA, WCW, WWF, WWE. Right there you got 12 championships. Not only are you going down to Portland and winning those titles, going to Mexico City - I've been a part of 14 different belts. Even Hawk and I have been at least 10, 12 different titles. The only team ever to take the international belts out of Japan, and defend them against the AWA, NWA, and not WWF, but those titles and the WCW titles, and made the international belts famous. They ain't done that. I have nothing against The Dudleys, but let's be real to all the fans out there.

"You got to be real when it's time to be real and be honest. Listen, Hulk Hogan is the greatest single thing to ever happen to the wrestling business and I'll be the first one to say it. When something is true you have to say it. The best entertainer to ever come out of this business is The Rock. Number one best entertaining guy ever and has set the wrestling standard that nobody will ever match. The guy did 170 million dollars in profit this year. No wrestler will ever do that ever in movies. I'm the first one to say it. So the Dudleys come out here and say that kind of crap, they really need to think about it and before they open up their mouth and say 'Okay, did we really do anything that was better than The Road Warriors?' The answer is simple, no. Are they great? Yeah, they're great. But they're not The Road Warriors. They're not gonna go down in history as a legendary status."

On his favorite pro wrestling tag-teams to watch strictly as a fan over the years: "Steiners are right up there. Steiners are up there. There's a lot of not really well tag teams. The Horseman were phenomenal. Midnight Express, The Rock N' Roll Express, so underrated as far as tag teams go. Do you remember at the end of the first Cold War, when they put Ivan and Nikita Koloff against Hulk and I at The Great American Bash? And we both were heels and turned us red, white and blue USA, came out with the American flag on the motorcycle. Are you kidding me? The Russians against The American Badasses. Turned us stone cold baby face. Good guys. And from then on we don't look back. There were some great teams. Krusher Kruschev and Nikita Koloff, two big Russian boys that we fought. The Hart Foundation. Come on. We wrestled some monster teams. The Briscoes, The Funks. The Funks beat us up all over Japan and helped us in Japan. So I mean, I think we're gonna go down in history and there's a lot of great teams, but I think the Steiners probably have to be at the top of that tier."

