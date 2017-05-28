Rey Mysterio Named Grand Marshal Of 49th Annual BAJA 500 Race

El Rey Network, the official cable television home of Lucha Underground, issued the following press release to announce Rey Mysterio Jr. as the Grand Marshal of the 49th Annual BAJA 500 race.
Rey Mysterio Jr. Named Grand Marshal of 49th Annual BAJA 500
Rey Mysterio Jr., star of El Rey Network’s Lucha Underground, will serve as Grand Marshal of the upcoming 49th annual SCORE Baja 500 desert race along with SCORE’s off-road racing legend, Ivan ‘Ironman’ Stewart.
The two sports legends will preside over the festivities that are part of Round 2 of the 2017 SCORE World Desert Championship, to be held May 31-June 4 in Mexico’s Baja California Norte, starting and finishing in Ensenada, the seaside port on the Pacific Ocean, 80 miles south of San Diego.
El Rey Network will air the entire 2017 SCORE off road series, “Baja Desert Championship” as well as “Baja Desert Championship: Origins,” a one-hour special that introduces audiences to the breakneck speed and high-stakes drama that bond the multi-generational families who race in the SCORE off road series.
BAJA DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP ON EL REY NETWORK
Origins – May 31at 9:00pm ET
SCORE San Felipe 250 – June 18 at 5:30pm ET
SCORE Baja 500 – Airdate TBA
Rosarito Beach SCORE Desert Challenge – Airdate TBA
SCORE Baja 1000 Qualifying @SEMA SCORE Baja 1000 Experience – Airdate TBA
SCORE Baja 1000 (two-hour special) – Airdate TBA
