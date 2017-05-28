Video Of Dana Warrior At NXT Tapings, Bobby Roode's "Pick Of The Week"

- Featured below, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the latest WWE Superstar "Pick of the Week" video. In the latest installment, reigning NXT World Champion Bobby Roode selects his own victory over Hideo Itami from the main event of the recent NXT TakeOver: Chicago live WWE Network special as his "Pick of the Week."



- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, widow of the late WWE Hall Of Famer The Ultimate Warrior was in attendance at the NXT television tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Thursday evening. Featured below, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter page, is video footage of Dana Warrior at the taping, where she was present to deliver the WWE Hero Award to Orlando, Florida school teacher Ruby Jibaja for her charitable efforts.





