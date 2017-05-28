Bischoff/Cornette On New "Table For 3," NXT Star Gets New Name, More

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 28, 2017 - 5:52am
- WWE released the above video via their official YouTube channel this weekend, which features a slow-motion look back at the SmackDown Live main event (AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler) from this past Tuesday night's show in Toledo, Ohio.

- On Monday evening, the latest episode of "Table For 3" is scheduled to premiere on the WWE Network. The newest installment of the WWE Network original series will feature Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette and WWE Hall Of Famer Michael "P.S." Hayes. The show is set to air immediately following Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.

- Although she has been performing under her real name, Sarah Bridges, since debuting in WWE, the star formerly known as Crazy Mary Dobson is now using the ring name Sarah Logan in NXT.




