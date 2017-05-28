Eric Young Talks Bobby Roode Being His Best Friend, Rusev/NHL & More

Sponsored Links



NXT Superstar and SAnitY member Eric Young recently appeared as a guest on the Marek vs. Wyshynski Podcast where he spoke about NHL-related subjects as well as some pro wrestling topics. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On being a big fan of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators teams: "I'm 37 years old, and a team I’ve lived and died for has never gone this far in my life. I’ve been a Toronto Maple Leafs fan since birth, and I’ve been a Nashville Predators fan since I moved to Nashville in 2004. I fell in love with the city. Fell in love with the team."

On Rusev also being a fan of the Nashville Predators hockey team: "All aboard the bandwagon, that’s what I say,” said Young. “I know that Rusev has been a fan for years, living in Nashville. I don’t know how much he knows about hockey, but he loves the Predators."

On Bobby Roode being his best friend in the wrestling business: "He’s my best friend in the business. We’ve traveled together for 16 years. I probably spent more time with him than I have with my wife in the last 16 years, if we were to add up actual minutes. I know that sounds weird, but that’s the truth."

Check out the complete "Marek vs. Wyshynski" podcast featuring the Eric Young interview below, or by visiting SoundCloud.com.