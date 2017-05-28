Eric Young Talks Bobby Roode Being His Best Friend, Rusev/NHL & More

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 28, 2017 - 6:15am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

NXT Superstar and SAnitY member Eric Young recently appeared as a guest on the Marek vs. Wyshynski Podcast where he spoke about NHL-related subjects as well as some pro wrestling topics. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On being a big fan of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators teams: "I'm 37 years old, and a team I’ve lived and died for has never gone this far in my life. I’ve been a Toronto Maple Leafs fan since birth, and I’ve been a Nashville Predators fan since I moved to Nashville in 2004. I fell in love with the city. Fell in love with the team."

On Rusev also being a fan of the Nashville Predators hockey team: "All aboard the bandwagon, that’s what I say,” said Young. “I know that Rusev has been a fan for years, living in Nashville. I don’t know how much he knows about hockey, but he loves the Predators."

On Bobby Roode being his best friend in the wrestling business: "He’s my best friend in the business. We’ve traveled together for 16 years. I probably spent more time with him than I have with my wife in the last 16 years, if we were to add up actual minutes. I know that sounds weird, but that’s the truth."

Check out the complete "Marek vs. Wyshynski" podcast featuring the Eric Young interview below, or by visiting SoundCloud.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.