WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Notes, New Episode Of RAW Talk, More

The expert panel for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Kickoff Show pre-show on the WWE Network is scheduled to feature Renee Young, David Otunga and DJ Peter Rosenberg, according to the information listed on the official WWE Network schedule.

Speaking of the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, immediately following the RAW brand-exclusive event on the WWE Network will be a brand new episode of "RAW Talk."

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 takes place live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, June 4th. Join us here on 6/4 for live play-by-play results coverage of the PPV!




