WWE Applies For New Trademarks, Rumored To Be For Nakamura, Dunne

WWE recently applied for new trademarks, including "WWE Rockstars" and "Bruiserweight," according to a report by Steven Fernandes of PWInsider.com.

The "WWE Rockstars" term is expected to be a trademark that will be applied to talent as opposed to a new show name. It's rumored that the phrase could be related to former NXT World Champion / current SmackDown Live Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been referred to as "Rock Star" since joining WWE.

The "Bruiserweight" trademark is for current WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne.