WWE Applies For New Trademarks, Rumored To Be For Nakamura, Dunne

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 28, 2017 - 8:01am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE recently applied for new trademarks, including "WWE Rockstars" and "Bruiserweight," according to a report by Steven Fernandes of PWInsider.com.

The "WWE Rockstars" term is expected to be a trademark that will be applied to talent as opposed to a new show name. It's rumored that the phrase could be related to former NXT World Champion / current SmackDown Live Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been referred to as "Rock Star" since joining WWE.

The "Bruiserweight" trademark is for current WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.