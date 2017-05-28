HBK & Foley Look Back At Classic Match, Jericho Interviews Hardy & Ambrose

Sponsored Links



- WWE Superstars Jeff Hardy and Dean Ambrose appeared together on the latest episode of Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. The official description for the show reads as follows:

"When Dean Ambrose met Jeff Hardy for the first time, it was basically backstage at Monday Night RAW in Kansas City, and it's documented right here on TIJ! Find out how and why this historic meet-up came together, and listen in as Y2J, Hardy, and Ambrose share some behind-the-scenes stories from their respective careers including the Broken Universe, The Final Deletion, Dean & Y2J's potted plant angle, the destruction of the light-up jacket, and a seesaw spot that went completely wrong. They also get into UFOs, big foot, crop circles, and the paranormal! Plus, be among the first to hear the first single from Jeff Hardy's band, PeroxWhy?Gen!"

Download the full episode of "Talk Is Jericho" featuring the Jeff Hardy and Dean Ambrose interview at PodcastOne.com.

- Also new in the podcast world is the latest episode of Edge and Christian's "Pod Of Awesomeness," which features WWE Hall Of Famers Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley discussing their infamous "WWF In Your House: Mind Games" pay-per-view main event match from 1996. The official description for the show reads as follows:

"The wait is over! It's time for the first ever ANATOMY OF A MATCH. Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley were gracious enough to join E&C's Pod of Awesomeness to talk about their 1996 bout at WWF's In Your House: Mind Games. They touched on not having wrestled each other before, why the title being on the line became a secondary storyline, and the move sequence that's fooled wrestlers and fans alike, for years. It was great to hear two legends of wrestling talk about a match that, for the most part, flies under the radar and doesn't always quite get the praise it deserves. Also, before catching up with Shawn and Mick, E&C jumped on the phone with this month's fan contest winner, DJKNOWSKILLZ, commented on Jinder Mahal winning a title, and laughed about Shane McMahon Mock Mocking a picture of Tony Chimel on TV (shout out to the 5 Second Hosers for pointing that out). Ok, enough talk, enjoy the show. Here we go!"

Download the full episode of "E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness" featuring Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley discussing their legendary PPV showdown at Art19.com.