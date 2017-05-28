Braun Strowman Talks Chipotle, Breezango Notes, Top 10 WWE Crowd Brawls

Sponsored Links



- The latest edition of "WWE Top 10," which you can view above via WWE's official YouTube channel, looks back at the ten most memorable brawls that took place between Superstars in the crowd at a show.

- WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently appeared as a guest on "The Masked Man Show" where he revealed his usual Chipotle order. Also featured on the podcast this week were fellow WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Shinsuke Nakamura. For more, visit TheRinger.com.

- WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze took to social media to get fans excited for potential "Breezango" t-shirts for his current tag-team with Fandango. As Breeze explained via Twitter (see below), there is a big "demand" for the merchandise.