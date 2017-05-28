Batista & Rey Mysterio Meet Up (Photo), Jerry Lawler At MLB Game (Video)

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 28, 2017 - 9:46am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- On Saturday, former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (Batista) met up with longtime friend Rey Mysterio while both were in attendance at the Alamo City Comic Con event near San Antonio, Texas. You can check out a photo of the two at the event this weekend below.

Good seeing and catching up with one of the realest homies @davebautista #Respect #AlamoCityComicCon

A post shared by Rey Mysterio (@619iamlucha) on

- Speaking of weekend appearances, WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was in attendance at the Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Below is a clip of "The King" at the game on Saturday.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.