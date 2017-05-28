Batista & Rey Mysterio Meet Up (Photo), Jerry Lawler At MLB Game (Video)

Sponsored Links



- On Saturday, former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (Batista) met up with longtime friend Rey Mysterio while both were in attendance at the Alamo City Comic Con event near San Antonio, Texas. You can check out a photo of the two at the event this weekend below.

Good seeing and catching up with one of the realest homies @davebautista #Respect #AlamoCityComicCon A post shared by Rey Mysterio (@619iamlucha) on May 27, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

- Speaking of weekend appearances, WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was in attendance at the Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Below is a clip of "The King" at the game on Saturday.