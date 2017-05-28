Video: Footage From WWE's Most Internationally Diverse Tryout Camp Ever

On Saturday, WWE released video footage and other notes from their tryout camp at the Dubai Opera House in India.

Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, are video highlights of what WWE is touting as, "the most internationally diverse tryout ever."

Additionally, WWE posted the following via their official Twitter page regarding the tryout camp this week.




