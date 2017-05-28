Jim Ross Talks About His Battle With Drug Addiction Over The Years

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 28, 2017 - 10:38am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

As noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took part in a Q&A session with the folks at The A.V. Club. Below are some more highlights of what he spoke about.

On his autobiography, "Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling" and his personal revelation about his drug addiction issues: "You're going to hear about my addiction to drugs. I was addicted to Ambien and Xanax, together, with Crown Royal. I was on Uranus, and Pluto, and Neptune, and everywhere else late at night. [Because] I had severe sleep apnea – and still do - I stopped breathing 99 times in an hour in a sleep test. So I wasn't in real great shape with that deal."

On finally beating his addiction: "Ambien is a temporary medication for insomnia. Temporary. Not ten years. …It's not a [revolutionary] story, it's eye-opening, and shows it can happen to anybody. It was like smoking, I just decided one day to quit smoking, and stopped. Done, I'm done."

Check out the complete Jim Ross Q&A session via the YouTube player embedded above, or at YouTube.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.