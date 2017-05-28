Jim Ross Talks About His Battle With Drug Addiction Over The Years

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took part in a Q&A session with the folks at The A.V. Club. Below are some more highlights of what he spoke about.

On his autobiography, "Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling" and his personal revelation about his drug addiction issues: "You're going to hear about my addiction to drugs. I was addicted to Ambien and Xanax, together, with Crown Royal. I was on Uranus, and Pluto, and Neptune, and everywhere else late at night. [Because] I had severe sleep apnea – and still do - I stopped breathing 99 times in an hour in a sleep test. So I wasn't in real great shape with that deal."

On finally beating his addiction: "Ambien is a temporary medication for insomnia. Temporary. Not ten years. …It's not a [revolutionary] story, it's eye-opening, and shows it can happen to anybody. It was like smoking, I just decided one day to quit smoking, and stopped. Done, I'm done."

Check out the complete Jim Ross Q&A session via the YouTube player embedded above, or at YouTube.com.