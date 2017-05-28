Two Title Matches Set For Next Week's Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Sponsored Links



Following Thursday night's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, two matches have been made official for next week's show.

On Thursday's show, "Veterans Of War" Mayweather and Wilcox beat Bokara and Bahh to advance to the finals of the Global Force Wrestling (GFW) Tag-Team Title Tournament. As a result, the duo will meet current Impact Wrestling Tag-Team Champions LAX in the tourney finals next Thursday night.

Also confirmed for next week's show is an Impact Wrestling Grand Championship match pitting Moose against Eli Drake.

Check back here on Thursday evening for a complete Impact Wrestling On Pop TV report.