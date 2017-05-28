Cody Rhodes On Brandi Rhodes' Future, New Permanent Wrestling Home

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke with CBS Sports about a number of wrestling topics. Below are some of the highlights.

On his wife Brandi Rhodes training to become a wrestler and what he feels the future holds for her: "Yeah! She did tacks with Joey Ryan at WrestlePro in Orlando. I gave her the worst advice ever and said you won't feel it because of the adrenaline. And then I could tell she felt every bit of it. But flash paper is when you're literally throwing a fireball at somebody. So, I might draw the line at flash paper. She likes that gritty element of what we do. It's funny, because I don't know if she watched any ECW or death-match stuff or any old Terry Funk stuff. Maybe she has been."

On his decision regarding a new permanent wrestling home coming soon: "I guess I spoke too soon. It's probably not time to make a decision. But if I did make a decision, it's just a matter of trust. There's so little trust in pro wrestling. So little. And there should be. We all love this thing and want to put on the best show and fill all of the seats in the house. But it's trust and being around people in the office that I trust. I trust every guy in the locker room for the most part. But it's finding that top brass in most companies that I know, if I put my name on the dotted line, that I'll be taken care of. Honestly, any offer that came my way I haven't really looked at. My date book is still pretty deep — all the way through September. It goes everywhere. We'll probably revisit it then."

