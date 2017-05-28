WWE Promotes New Mae Young Book, Seth Rollins NXT Debut Video, More

Sponsored Links



- WWE posted the above video on their official YouTube channel, which features WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' NXT debut from back in June of 2012.

- WWE published an article on their official website this week to promote the new book on the life and career of the late, great WWE Hall Of Famer Mae Young called, "Forever Young: The Life And Times Of Johnnie Mae Young." Check out the article, which focuses on how she broke into the pro wrestling business, the influence she had on the industry and more, by visiting WWE.com.

- In addition to the Seth Rollins NXT debut video embedded above, WWE also released the latest installment of their YouTube series, "Canvas 2 Canvas," which showcases artwork based on the angle that saw "Macho Man" Randy Savage attack Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat in WWE back in the 1980s. Check out the video below.