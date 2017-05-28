Ric Flair At Indianapolis 500 (Video), Nakamura/Mahal Feud?, WWE Fury

- WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was in attendance at the Indianapolis 500 race this past weekend. Featured above is video footage of "The Nature Boy" at the big race this weekend.

- WWE is advertising WWE Championship matches reigning title holder Jinder Mahal and former NXT World Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for a number of SmackDown Live events in early July.

- Featured below, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the latest installment of their regular web series, "WWE Fury." In the video below, WWE showcases 16 different times that Superstars were smashed through glass.




